“Why am I so quick to assume what other people think of me?”

I have always been someone who needs other people to like me. It’s one of my biggest personality flaws – whether you’re a close friend, complete stranger or somewhere in the middle, I’ve probably spent a solid amount of time worrying about whether or not you like me and completing a mental checklist of all the times I could have said or done something wrong.

Alongside this need to have other people like me, I also possess an unhealthy fear of people disliking me. It’s a fear which, often without me realising it, pervades many of my day-to-day interactions with people both online and in real life.

It doesn’t take much to send me into a miniature spiral – maybe you put a full-stop at the end of your WhatsApp message or brushed over a point I made during conversation – but before long I’ll be convincing myself that you’re fed up with my presence and annoyed at me for god knows how many reasons.