As if emotions weren’t confusing enough on their own, sometimes different ones like to pop up at the same time. If you’ve ever felt a twinge of sadness in the middle of a heated argument or felt a little bit of excitement before an anxiety-inducing event, you’ll know what we’re talking about: some situations are so complex they elicit more than one emotion.

While the emotional range of the human brain is endlessly fascinating, feeling two things at once can quickly become frustrating. The last thing you want if you’re trying to make a decision is not to know how you feel – and working out why you’re feeling two or more things at once isn’t always easy.