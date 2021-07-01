The start of a new year isn’t the only time that you can reflect and set goals for the future.

Taking time at the start of each month to think back on the last four weeks and reestablish your priorities going forward is not only a great way to stay on top of everything that’s going on in your life – it’s also an effective way to learn from your behaviours and forge new ones.

This is especially true when it comes to your mental health. Because your wellbeing tends to be affected by whatever’s going on in your life, taking time to think about how you’re taking care of yourself, reflect on what is and isn’t working and make plans for what you’re going to do going forward on a monthly basis can help you to respond to any unexpected changes.