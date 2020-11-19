With all of this being said, however, there’s been one aspect of this second lockdown that I definitely did not expect: the mood swings.

Unlike during the first lockdown, my mood has been all over the place. When I say I can’t predict what my mood is going to be like from one day to the next, I’m not being dramatic: one moment I’ll be happy as a clam, feeling motivated at work and aching to see the positive side of things, and the next, all I really want to do is climb back into bed and shut out the world.

I’ve been experiencing a lot of anger and frustration, too – emotions which, on a day-to-day basis, tend to be quite foreign to me. Trying to keep up with how I’m feeling has never felt so exhausting.