Multitasking isn’t just bad for productivity – it impacts mental health, too

Brace yourself for an uncomfortable truth: multitasking is a myth. Despite how much attention society has paid to this ability over the years (especially when it comes to how well women can apparently do it), only 2% of the population can actually juggle two tasks at once without seeing a drop in performance. It makes sense, really. When we think we’re ‘multitasking’, what we’re actually doing is simply switching between two tasks at once – we can’t do both things at exactly the same time. And while this may make us feel like we’re being super productive and getting loads of things done, what we’re actually doing is preventing ourselves from focusing on any one of those tasks, because we’re constantly distracted.

You may also like Working from home: the surprising impact of taking short, regular breaks throughout your day

“When you’re trying to multitask, it can actually be quite distracting,” explains Dr Becky Spelman, psychologist and clinical director of Private Therapy Clinic. “The only time that ‘multitasking’ can actually come in handy is if you’re doing an automated task – e.g. something you don’t have to think about, like doing the ironing – then the other task is something you can lend your attention to.” She continues: “Multitasking can only work well when you’re able to give your full focus to one thing – otherwise, there’s no point in multitasking because it’s not going to save you any time.”

“When you’re trying to multitask, it can actually be quite distracting.”

I know what you’re thinking – even if multitasking is a myth, surely it doesn’t make much of a difference whether or not we focus on one task or try to do lots at once? However, the problem with trying to do something that is literally *impossible* is that we put ourselves in a position where we’re trying to do something unachievable – and that has some pretty dire consequences. First of all, multitasking is mentally exhausting. There’s a reason why you feel so fatigued after a day juggling many different tasks – because multitasking forces our brain to constantly switch between tasks, it actually uses up oxygenated glucose in the brain, which we use to focus.

Research has shown that the kind of ‘switch-tasking’ we do when we think we’re multitasking can lead to a 40% decrease in productivity

And there’s the fact that, alongside taking its toll on our productivity levels – research has shown that the kind of ‘switch-tasking’ we do when we think we’re multitasking can lead to a 40% decrease in productivity – frequent multitasking can actually have a negative impact on our mental health. Indeed, studies have shown that doing multiple tasks at once not only has the potential to increase our stress levels, it can also increase our risk of depression and social anxiety and lead to memory problems in the long run. So next time you find yourself answering e-mails while writing a report while listening in to a Zoom meeting, stop. By taking a step back, switching off those notifications and allowing yourself to focus on one task at a time, you’re not just doing your productivity a favour – you’re taking care of your mental health, too.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy