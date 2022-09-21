Clips show Gomez happily socialising with friends but breaking down into tears on her own in bed, emphasising how the documentary will uncover the highs and lows of one of the world’s most famous stars.

But Gomez has never been one to shy away from sharing just how debilitating at times her mental health issues have been, explaining that she still has days when it’s hard to get out of bed and experiences “major anxiety attacks”.

“I’ve had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I’ve been very vocal about it, but it’s not something I feel I’ll ever overcome,” she told Harper’s Baazar in a previous interview. “There won’t be a day when I’m like, ‘Here I am in a pretty dress – I won!’ I think it’s a battle I’m going to have to face for the rest of my life, and I’m OK with that because I know that I’m choosing myself over anything else.”