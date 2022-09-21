My Mind And Me: Selena Gomez’s new Apple TV+ documentary is a candid look at her mental health journey
The recently announced film is just one of the many times Selena Gomez has openly discussed mental health, from her anxiety to dealing with bipolar disorder.
Selena Gomez has never shied away from openly discussing her vulnerable moments as part of her ongoing mental health journey. From her Wondermind ‘mental fitness’ brand and newsletter to her honesty about the toll of her ongoing battle with lupus, the Only Murders In The Building actor has long played a part in breaking the stigma around conditions such as depression and anxiety.
And now, in a newly announced Apple TV+ documentary titled My Mind And Me, Gomez is offering an ever-candid look at her mental health throughout a six-year period that covers a series of major moments in Selena’s life, including cancelling her Revival tour due to mental health issues, having a kidney transplant and sharing her bipolar diagnosis.
Having previously described her struggles as “a battle I’m going to have to face for the rest of my life”, the film is set to chart her experience of “unimaginable stardom” before “an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness” in a “uniquely raw and intimate” way, according to its synopsis.
Sharing a short teaser trailer on Instagram, Gomez wrote: “My Mind & Me. We don’t get along sometimes and it gets hard to breathe…But I wouldn’t change my life.”
Clips show Gomez happily socialising with friends but breaking down into tears on her own in bed, emphasising how the documentary will uncover the highs and lows of one of the world’s most famous stars.
But Gomez has never been one to shy away from sharing just how debilitating at times her mental health issues have been, explaining that she still has days when it’s hard to get out of bed and experiences “major anxiety attacks”.
“I’ve had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I’ve been very vocal about it, but it’s not something I feel I’ll ever overcome,” she told Harper’s Baazar in a previous interview. “There won’t be a day when I’m like, ‘Here I am in a pretty dress – I won!’ I think it’s a battle I’m going to have to face for the rest of my life, and I’m OK with that because I know that I’m choosing myself over anything else.”
As well as using her experiences to inspire others to create a positive practice when it comes to checking on their own mental health, she equally acknowledges that she won’t “just magically feel better” and that taking care of mental health is “forever”.
Following her bipolar diagnosis, Gomez also shared that she was “equal parts terrified and relieved – terrified because the veil was lifted but relieved that I finally had the knowledge of why I had suffered with various depressions and anxieties for so many years.
“I never had full awareness or answers about this condition. When I have more information, it actually helps me – it doesn’t scare me once I know it.”
The documentary, which is set for release on 4 November, is sure to be an important watch.
Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me will be released on Apple TV+ on 4 November.
If you, or someone you know, is struggling with their mental health, you can find support and resources on the mental health charity Mind’s website and NHS Every Mind Matters or access the NHS’s list of mental health helplines and services.
If you are struggling with your mental health, you can also ask your GP for a referral to NHS Talking Therapies, or you can self-refer.
For confidential support, you can also call the Samaritans in the UK on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org. In a crisis, call 999.
Images: Apple TV+/Getty