Nadia Whittome MP speaks out about the challenges of taking time off work for mental health

Nadia Whittome has spoken out about the challenges faced by those who need to take time off work for mental ill health as she returns to parliament following a leave of absence for PTSD.

The Labour MP – who became the UK’s youngest MP in 2019 when she was elected to represent Nottingham East at the age of 23 – posted a video on social media last night expressing her gratitude for the support she’s received over the last three months and highlighting the challenges many people in her position still face.

“I’ve returned from my leave of absence and I’m now back to work. I’m making a good recovery, I feel well, I’m excited to be back representing the people of Nottingham East in Parliament,” she began.