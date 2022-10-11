We’ve all had those days when trying to relax proves more difficult than usual – when your body feels charged with electricity and you struggle to shake off the excess pressure in your chest. It’s frustrating, to say the least – especially when you just want to rest after a busy or stressful day.

But just because relaxation feels farther away than usual, doesn’t mean it’s impossible. You just need to tackle that stressed-out feeling at its physiological source – aka your nervous system.

While a lot of anxiety-reducing techniques focus on the power of the mind (mindfulness is a prime example of this), shifting your focus to the body can make a big difference when you’re feeling frazzled.