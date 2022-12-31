New year anxiety is totally normal – here’s how to handle it

Christmas Day has officially been and gone – and although the festive season is still very much underway, many people will now begin turning their attention towards the approaching new year.

While the cost of living crisis continues to loom over proceedings, for many people, the start of the new year is an opportunity to let their hair down, reflect on the year just gone and make some (tentative) plans for the future.

But if you’re someone who struggles with new year anxiety, things will probably look a little different. You may still be planning on celebrating New Year’s Eve, but underneath the surface, the idea of a new year beginning likely fills you with discomfort and unease.