While I’m not someone who subscribes to the whole ‘new year, new me’ concept, I usually enjoy marking the start of a new year in one way or another, whether that’s by buying a new diary or trying my hands at a new hobby.

To me, there’s something refreshing about this time of year – even though the weather tends to be gross and my bank account is still reeling from the indulgence of Christmas, there’s something exciting about the opportunity a new calendar year represents.

This year, however, things feel different. In fact, I’m struggling to come to terms with the fact that the new year is here at all. It was only at the end of last week (my first week back at work) that the thought of ordering a 2022 planner properly crossed my mind. And when people ask me what my new year’s resolutions or goals are, I find it hard to come up with even the most half-hearted of answers.