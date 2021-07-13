The serious impact of NHS mental health bed cuts on the patients who need them

Not only does this decrease in beds mean that some patients are being forced to wait longer to receive treatment, but that many of those who are acutely ill and in need of urgent care are being sent miles away from home to ‘out-of-area placements’ (OAPs for short) to be treated – a situation which can not only be distressing for patients, but has also been linked to an increased risk in post-discharge death by suicide.

This was one of the reasons why the government previously set out to eliminate ‘inappropriate OAPs’ by 2020-21 – an ambition that has not yet been met.

Rebecca Lyons*, 23, from north-west England, knows all too well the impact out-of-area placements can have. She has dealt with hospitalisation due to her mental health before – she lives with bipolar disorder, a condition she says “results in at least one form of admission or interaction with crisis services a year” – but when she was sectioned last September, she was sent far from the care team she knew in her hometown to a private hospital almost two hours away.