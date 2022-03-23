I first sought help for my mental health in autumn 2016. A month or two into the first term of my second year at university, I’d found myself confronted with wave after wave of anxiety, which had grown steadily worse since the start of the year. It was unlike the low-level anxiety I’d experienced previously – and I knew something wasn’t right.

I was, of course, nervous about the prospect of opening up to a stranger – it was something I’d never done before, and it was hard to imagine what receiving help would feel like.

It took weeks for me to work up the courage to simply fill in a form on my university’s wellbeing services page and even more courage to answer the phone for my first consultation. But I did it because I was confident it would help me get back on track.