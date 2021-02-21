The only thing worse than waking up in the middle of the night is doing so in a state of panic.

Night-time panic attacks, or ‘night terrors’ as they are sometimes called, are surprisingly common, but they can feel overwhelming if you’ve never experienced one before. Characterised by symptoms including a racing heart, sweaty palms or a shortness of breath, night-time panic attacks are intense, unexpected bouts of anxiety that wake you up in the middle of the night, rather than stopping you getting to sleep in the first place.

However, just because they don’t occur when you’re trying to get to sleep, doesn’t mean night-time panic attacks can’t contribute to conditions such as insomnia.