Breathing is one of those things we all do without thinking. On average, we breathe in and out about 20,000 times a day – the majority of which happen without any conscious effort.

However, taking time to think about your breathing can make a big difference. Of course, the central purpose of breathing is to supply oxygen to the body and get rid of carbon dioxide. But our breathing – in particular, the way we breathe – can also impact everything from our blood pressure and heart rate to our stress and energy levels.

While there are plenty of ways to tap into the power of your breath, one of the simplest things you can do to improve your breathing is to pay attention to where you’re breathing from. Breathing through your nose or mouth might not feel that different, but making a conscious effort to breathe through your nose can offer a whole host of benefits.