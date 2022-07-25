Nostalgia is one of those emotions that can be hard to define. Despite its dominant presence in pop culture, many of us would struggle to describe exactly what nostalgia is. Is it a happy feeling or one of sadness? Is it comforting, or does it have an unsettling effect? And perhaps most importantly, what’s actually going on inside our brains when we feel it?

A new study may have some answers. While everyone’s experience with nostalgia will vary depending on a number of factors (including what triggered it in the first place), a new article published in the journal Social Cognitive And Affective Neuroscience has outlined a potential ‘model’ to describe what happens in the brain when someone feels nostalgic.