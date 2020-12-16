2020 has been a year of inconceivable loss. I’m not just talking about the thousands of people who have lost their lives, although that loss feels particularly raw at a time traditionally reserved for family.

In varying degrees, every single one of us has lost something this year – whether that be jobs, relationships, businesses, routines, plans, money or time. No matter how much we want to feel festive at Christmas, the grieving process associated with those losses continues to dominate our everyday.

There’s also the fact that the backdrop against which Christmas falls this year is anything but cheery. With coronavirus cases rising in most areas of the country and the vaccine rollout only just beginning to get underway, we’re having to come to terms with the fact that things will get worse before they get better and adjust our Christmas plans to keep our loved ones safe. With this in mind, it’s understandable that the feeling of safety and comfort that many of us associate with Christmas feels tainted this year.