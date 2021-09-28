Poppy Jamie knows a thing or two about living well. The mental health advocate, entrepreneur and bestselling author of the book Happy Not Perfect has dedicated her career to exploring how people can change their thoughts and behaviours to improve their mental, physical and spiritual health.

But it’s on her podcast where the magic really happens. The series – titled Not Perfect – sees Jamie sit down with a different expert, scientist, author or thought-leader every week to learn more about their work, and discuss the tricks, tools and wisdom we need to live better.