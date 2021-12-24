“I’m fine” – two simple words that can be laden with so much meaning.

While it’s a phrase that often escapes our lips with ease, whether we truly mean it is often up for debate – and in my case, “I’m fine” has historically been a way to quickly flit past how I’m actually feeling and turn the attention onto something else.

I don’t remember exactly when I began to do this, but I know that discussing my emotions wasn’t something I did easily growing up.

As a child, I was painfully shy, which lead me to bottle up a lot of emotions instead of expressing them – and while I eventually grew out of my shyness in my late teens, not being open was something I continued to battle with.