We may have gone some way as a society towards destigmatising conversations about mental health, but we still have a lot of work to do when it comes to tackling the stereotypes and long-held assumptions about specific mental health conditions – including OCD.

Also known as obsessive compulsive disorder, OCD has long been painted as a condition that’s all to do with being clean and needing to have things a certain way – an assumption which has led to people using the phrase “a bit OCD” to describe someone who is organised and tidy.

But OCD is so much more than the stereotypes it is plagued by – and although it may not seem harmful, failing to acknowledge all the different types and manifestations of OCD can make it harder for those with the condition to access accurate diagnoses and treatment.