In the age of social media and push notifications, we have endless information at our finger tips – but that isn’t always a good thing. Reading about the latest developments in regards to the Omicron variant may help you to feel more in control, but it could actually make your anxiety worse.

“While it’s not advisable to completely ignore the current guidance and information, it can be easy to get too involved with checking the latest updates, which can increase anxiety,” says Suzanne Guest, an occupational psychologist. “It may be worthwhile to make a decision about which news you are going to consume – for example, checking the Prime Minister’s briefings or government news rather than scrolling through social media.”

Guest continues: “It may also be worthwhile muting or unfollowing people who put a lot of Covid-19 content on their social media – especially those who don’t have any real qualifications to back up their opinions. There are even options on most social media sites to restrict posts from people while still remaining friends with that person.”

Getting rid of push notifications and setting aside certain times of the day to check the news can also help you to feel less overwhelmed. Indeed, as Dr Meg Arroll, a chartered psychologist at Healthspan, previously told Stylist: “Try to limit the frequency of news checking, whatever the source, to set periods in the day. If you’re a constant checker, reduce the number of times you read your news gradually and note your levels of anxiety before and after you check coronavirus stories.”