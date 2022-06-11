Throughout my adult life, I’ve always been considered the “mum friend”. I make the plans, dole out the advice, host the dinners, give the pep talks and attempt to align the ever-complicated social calendars of our five-strong friendship group.

Even as a teenager, I’d be the first to volunteer to call Dominos or ask the New Look shop assistant if they had something in a friend’s size when they were too shy. Predictably, I was also always the student with her hand up first in class and a child who was as comfortable chatting to my parent’s adult friends as I was their children.

I always thought it was because I’m a through-and-through extrovert who has no problem sending back a plate of food if it’s cold or turning up to a party where I only know one other person.