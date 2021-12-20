Feeling like you’ve shared something private with someone you shouldn’t have can be a stressful experience.

Whether it’s sharing a small silly tidbit about yourself or something much deeper, that feeling of regret can be all-consuming and fester inside you for hours on end – and for some, this form of oversharing can be so intense that they just can’t stop.

Oversharing is described as “revealing an inappropriate amount of detail about one’s personal life” – and Dr Kirren Schnack, a clinical psychologist from Oxford, has taken to TikTok to address the potential causes behind it.