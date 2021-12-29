Now, let’s step back into that moment when either I’m going to tell you about my mental health or ask you about yours. What’s happening to trigger these tricky feelings and how can we more easily recognise and manage our awkward, rather than it managing us?

In those moments, we’ve most likely triggered our fight, flight or freeze response, the survival instinct that stems from the days when our body and mind would work together to give us a shot of hormones to either fight, run or hide from the bear. These days, the perceived threat may occasionally be as dangerous as the bear (heck, it might still be the bear in some places far beyond London). But as the world has evolved, stress levels have risen and mental health issues are made up of all kinds of contributing factors. Some of those factors trigger our natural survival instinct in a way that is disproportionate to the actual threat facing us.

What’s useful to know is that true fear is a survival signal that sounds only in the presence of actual danger. Yet “fear” has become an often unwarranted and unhelpful part of our daily lives. But if we fear all situations all of the time, there is no signal reserved for the times it is really needed. So, next time you notice it emerging, try using my four steps to owning your awkward.