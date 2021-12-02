It’s been a long time since the status of the coronavirus pandemic dominated my day-to-day conversations, but the discovery of the Omicron variant has changed things for everyone.

While not everyone has been able to enjoy the relative freedom of the last couple of months, for those of us who have had the luxury of experiencing a sense of normality, it’s certainly come as a bit of a shock.

Amid discussions about next week’s pub trip or friends’ plans for Christmas, the uncertainty of the virus is once again rearing its ugly head.