Remember when we thought the pandemic would be over in a matter of months?

Flash forward nine months later, and not only is the pandemic not over, but the end is still a long, long way away. Although the vaccine rollout may already be underway, we’re still facing several months of restrictions before any semblance of normality returns. And that’s not forgetting the likelihood of a post-Christmas lockdown in January.

With all of this in mind, it’s hardly surprising that so many of us are feeling more than tired of the coronavirus pandemic and the havoc it’s brought to our lives. It’s a phenomenon experts are calling ‘pandemic fatigue’ – after so long spent living with the threat of coronavirus looming over our lives, it’s only natural that so many of us are feeling the strain.