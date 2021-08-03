In short, the report highlights that things are going to get worse before they get better – prompting calls from the charity for the government to rethink the way it measures the country’s post-pandemic progress.

Currently, there’s been a lot of focus on economic recovery – e.g how much money people are spending or whether or not people are employed – measured via GDP (gross domestic product). But the charity believes it’s time for the government to use a different measure of national progress – gross domestic wellbeing, or GDWe, which is based on various factors such as health, education, governance and environment. They believe this will allow the government to address what really matters to people, and make policy decisions that reflect this.

“So much of what we’ve talked about during this pandemic has really reflected the complexity of our lives and the fact that things like our personal relationships, and the extent to which we can influence decisions… and even things like our access to green spaces has an impact,” Sarah Davidson, chief executive of Carnegie UK, told The Guardian. “All of these things actually tell you something really important about the quality of our life.”