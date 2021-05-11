Something’s wrong, I know I say this a lot, but I REALLY mean it this time. Shit, this is bad, VERY bad.

I continue walking, ignoring the voice in my head. We’ve had a volatile relationship at the best of times and today is no different. It’s just nerves, I hiss, while entering the meeting room and greeting the colleagues who will shortly be interviewing me for a promotion. Taking a seat, I grin manically and faff around with my notes.

I’ve been prepping for this moment for over a week, 28 hours to be exact, and all I have to do is get through the next 30 minutes. Then I can go home, eat that giant stuffed-crust pizza and drink all the wine required to transport me back to my happy place. The wine flows freely there, and the bath water never gets cold. There’s a steady supply of true crime podcasts, Pinterest boards dedicated to 1930s dress silhouettes, 18th century military jackets and Kurt Cobain’s love of knitwear (my style is changeable). Oh, and a nice dose of cute dogs being naughty in YouTube compilations. If it’s been a particularly good month, there’s champagne from Aldi too, or at least cava. It’s cracking!