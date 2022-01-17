Being a good friend is being there for one another – something we can all pretty much agree on. Having reliable friends who can provide a hand when you’re in need is a key aspect to all friendships and is something which is expected and desired from those closest to us.

But, when you begin to put other people’s needs in front of your own, this can be a signifier of something much deeper, especially if your own wellbeing takes a backseat.

This is often defined as being a people-pleaser and has been associated with a personality trait known as ‘sociotropy’ or being overly invested in earning the approval of others.