It’s 12pm on a Wednesday and I’ve already had 115 push notifications on my phone today. If my past screen time habits are anything to go by, that number will have at least doubled by the end of the day. It feels like a huge amount but checking my phone for notifications is a very regular part of my daily routine.

It’s a well-known fact that most of us are probably spending too much time on our phones. In the UK, it’s estimated that, on average, we’re spending 50 days per year scrolling.