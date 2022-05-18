How often do you show how you’re really feeling? The answer is probably: not very often. Being a part of society means we often have to hide our true feelings just to get through the day. We give a polite smile to the person who accidentally stands on our toe in the queue for the bus. We utter a cheery, “Fine, thanks,” when our colleagues ask us how we’re doing. We sit and listen calmly to a friend rant on and on about her latest drama. It’s normal to wear a mask from time to time.

But for some people, wearing a ‘positivity mask’ has become such a deeply ingrained habit that it becomes almost impossible to take it off when it really matters. In her 2022 book Toxic Positivity, as outlined by Tania Luna in Psychology Today, psychotherapist Whitney Goodman outlines how our culture’s ever-increasing obsession with positivity can sometimes lead to a dangerous habit of masking our emotions to present a perpetually cheery face to the world – and sometimes, this practice can become toxic or even dangerous.