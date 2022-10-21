When Ellen’s* boyfriend of five years proposed to her earlier this year, she was hit by a jumble of emotions. The couple, who were on holiday at the time, spent the next few hours calling friends and family, soaking in the joy and excitement their news was bringing their loved ones.

“It was a blur of emotion and excitement,” Ellen tells Stylist. “I felt like the most important person in the world – I don’t think I’ve ever felt more loved than in the moments of seeing my friends’ and family’s faces change as they saw the ring on my hand. We spent the next couple of weeks in a bubble.”

But as time went on, that bubble began to deflate. Ellen’s relationship with her partner was as good as ever, but she felt jittery and uneasy whenever she talked about the wedding.