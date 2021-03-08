This week marks the first step in Boris Johnson’s ‘roadmap’ plan to ease England out of lockdown. Alongside the reopening of schools, as of this morning (8 March), you are now allowed to meet one friend from outside your household to socialise while sitting down, for example, to have a picnic or drink a cup of coffee.

However, after so long spent under lockdown restrictions, you might be feeling pretty unenthused about this small change in the rules.

The last few months have been incredibly tough for many of us, so it’s only normal to feel a little hesitant or unsure about what’s going to happen next – especially when we’re still a long way away from normality.