Feeling a little apprehensive about seeing friends and family face-to-face again after a year of lockdowns, isolation and Zoom-based socialising is only normal. Not only are we having to get used to simply being around people again, but after so much time spent at home, our conversational skills are a little out of practice, too.

However, if you’re finding the idea of socialising again to be incredibly anxiety-inducing, you could be dealing with something called social anxiety.

There are varying degrees of social anxiety, and it’s important not to trivialise the condition, which can be incredibly debilitating for some of who suffer from it.