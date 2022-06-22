It happened ever so subtly last week, as the adrenaline started coursing through my veins in anticipation of Glastonbury. Yes, there was excitement in spades and, of course, its fizzing counterpart, the sensation of a flight of butterflies fluttering in my stomach, but alongside it was a bumbling sense of what I can only describe as fear.

The thing I realised when I sat down for a moment to think about where this adrenaline was coming from was how quick I had been to forget what I’d just lived through following the rapid whipping back of the curtain between our pandemic lives and our pre-pandemic lives. Two years of stop-and-start lockdowns, losing loved ones to Covid, physical separation from people I love dearly, birthday parties planned with more karaoke, sequins and feathers than you ever imagined was possible, then cancelled; the pandemic was hard, and in that, I forgot how much harder it made life after it.