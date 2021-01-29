When you’re struggling with your mental health, one of the first pieces of advice you’re likely to come across is to talk about how you’re feeling.

The only thing worse than struggling with your mental health is struggling alone – and whether you choose to speak to your friends, family, colleagues or a trained professional, verbalising what’s going on in your head can be a huge relief.

But once you’ve taken that positive (and incredibly brave) first step, knowing what to do next is often less clear. So much emphasis is placed on talking that doing so can sometimes feel like a bit of an anti-climax – while talking can certainly make a big difference and give you someone to turn to, chances are it won’t make everything better straight away, and you might need to seek additional support.