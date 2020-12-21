After all the stress, anxiety and general chaos that 2020 has brought us, it’s safe to say we’re in need of a break. Working from home has taken its toll on all of us, and as the year comes to a close, taking some time to relax and recharge has never been more important. But before then, we’ve got one more hurdle to deal with. Because while the holiday itself may be relaxing, the process of taking that break can, ironically, be quite stressful.

Creating a productive routine has been tricky, and the anticipation of losing that routine for a while could create a sense of unease

“It’s common to feel last-minute pressure before switching on your out of office message,” explains Gemma Leigh Roberts, organisational psychologist and founder of The Resilience Edge. “Knowing you’ll be taking time off from work may cause you to experience pressure as you feel you need to complete a number of tasks before signing off.” According to Roberts, the pressures of working from home – and the effort we’ve had to put into finding a new working routine – may also be making this pre-holiday stress even worse. “Over the last nine months, many of us have been working from home and trying our best to create routines that helped us to keep motivated in a sea of uncertainty,” she explains. “For many, creating a productive routine has been a tricky journey, and the anticipation of losing that routine for a while could create a sense of unease.”

On top of this, there’s also the fact that working from home has detached us from many of the ‘winding down’ activities we’re used to taking part in at this time of year. Without the familiar presence of the Christmas party and drinks with friends to remind us to slow down, it’s likely many of us will struggle to switch off as we transition into the break. All in all, then, there’s plenty of factors adding to the kind of pre-holiday anxiety we might already feel at this time of year. So how can we deal with this extra pressure and make sure we’re actually able to switch off come 25 December?

Work stress at Christmas: taking five minutes to prioritise your work can help you to work out which tasks are most important.

Show yourself some kindness

As we wind down to Christmas, it’s more important than ever to show yourself some kindness and take the pressure off. If you’re doing your best, that’s all you can do – don’t stress yourself out by trying to get millions of tasks done before you take a break. “This year has been a year like no other – it’s been a lot to deal with psychologically,” Roberts explains. “You might be feeling more stressed and anxious because of challenges and changes you’ve been through this year, and that can make anticipation over the holidays even more tense. So be kind to yourself and acknowledge you’re doing your best. Try to let go of things that aren’t important.”

To try and differentiate between the tasks that absolutely need to be done and those that can wait until after the break, why not sit down and spend some time prioritising your work? Not only is prioritisation a great way to manage stress, it’ll also help you to feel more organised and make the most of the time you do have left before the break. Practice mindfulness When you’re feeling stressed about how much work you have to get done, it’s all too easy to get carried away with the business of life and forget to live in the moment. Practising mindfulness can help you to focus on the present and feel more in control of what’s going on.

If you can find some time to practice mindfulness this will help to reset your thinking

“Although you may be feeling busy and overwhelmed about what you need to get done before the Christmas break, try to find even a small amount of time to practice mindfulness,” Roberts says. “If you can find some time to practice mindfulness this will help to reset your thinking and potentially leave you feeling refreshed and ready to tackle the challenges you face. “Research also tells us that practising mindfulness can help to reduce stress and anxiety.” Talk about how you’re feeling It’s all too easy to hibernate when you’re feeling stressed or worried but sharing those feelings with someone else is a great way to alleviate some pressure and reassess the problem you’re facing. “Book in a call with a friend, mentor, therapist or coach and talk through the pressure you’re feeling in the lead up to taking time off,” Roberts recommends. “Social support is one of the most important factors that helps to build your resilience, so connect with those around you who can offer support.”

Work stress at Christmas: sharing how you're feeling with others can help to relieve some of the pressure.

Do something fun

Just because you might not have a work Christmas party to look forward to, doesn’t mean you can’t schedule in something fun to help you transition from ‘work’ mode to ‘holiday mode. “It’s important to remember what brings you joy – even in the crazy year that’s 2020,” Roberts says. “If you find yourself feeling overwhelmed or stressed, try to book in one joyful activity. It could be going for a run, a virtual cocktail with your best friend or watching a whole season of something you’ve been wanting to get around to.”

She continues: “We may have lived through many restrictions this year, but we can find joy in the small things too and at times joy can be the perfect antidote to stress. “Even if you can’t manage this before you log off, book in some joyful activities for after you’ve switched off from work, as this may help to give you something to look forward to and get you through the pressure you’re feeling.”

