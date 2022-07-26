You’ll want to use the week or two leading up to your trip to get organised. This includes making sure you have everything ready to pack, as well as ensuring your home is ready for you to leave, too.

For example, Carson suggests you might want to get any last-minute washing done, or make sure you have some food in the freezer for when you return. Writing up any instructions for someone who is housesitting will also make leaving less stressful, as will ensuring your pets (if you have any) are settled wherever they’re staying.

This period is also a good time to make sure your finances are in order, Carson adds. “If possible, set aside an emergency fund in a different account that you can easily get access to abroad if things go wrong,” she says.

“You could even have an arrangement with a friend or family member as a back-up. If you’re using a credit card, make sure you know how much credit you have and what the fees are before you travel. If you’re taking currency, ensure to collect this well in advance and make sure you have a small amount of pounds too.”