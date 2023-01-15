Why novelty could really be the key to overcoming procrastination

I was scrolling through TikTok the other day when I came across a video that really piqued my interest. I’m not talking about the kind of interest where you like the video and move on to something else after, either. I’m talking about the kind of ‘I need to google this and show all my friends’ interest that only comes around every once in a while.

The video in question, by Kristen at @acentredlife, opens with a shot of Kristen grabbing a notebook and a rubber duck before she begins speaking to the camera.

“If there’s something hard you’ve gotta do and your brain doesn’t want to do it, do it in the tub,” she says, as the camera zooms out to reveal her sat in a suit in a bathtub.