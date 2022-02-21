If you’re someone who struggles with procrastination, you’ll know how frustrating it can be to try and overcome such an ingrained habit. Indeed, no matter how much you dream about becoming the kind of person who completes a task as soon as it presents itself, you’ll know it’s all too easy to find yourself slipping back into your old ways.

However, there’s a reason why resisting the urge to procrastinate seems so hard. While it’s easy to tell yourself you’re going to ‘be productive’ and resort to self-criticism when you get distracted, doing so ignores a very important part of procrastination – that it’s a habitual behaviour triggered by an underlying cause.

“While it may appear to be detrimental, as with most things, our behaviour is serving a purpose to protect us,” explains Jenny Devonshire, founder of the workplace wellness performance portal Pause 2 Perform.