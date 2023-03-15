Have you ever sat down to work with an extensive to-do list and found yourself unable to get started? Perhaps you were juggling a couple of different projects at once, but no matter how much pressure you had placed on your shoulders, you couldn’t find the energy or motivation to just get the work done. If that scenario sounds familiar, you might have been dealing with productivity paralysis – an inability to get things done usually triggered by feeling overwhelmed or burnt out.

It’s one of those phenomena that feels almost spiteful – just when you need the energy to power through your work, you find yourself unable to do so. But there’s a reason why productivity paralysis hits, and it’s often a warning sign that things need to change. To find out more, we asked productivity coach Juliet Landau-Pope to explain why productivity paralysis happens, and the best way to deal with it when it strikes. Here’s what she had to say.

What causes productivity paralysis?

As we’ve already mentioned, productivity paralysis is typically an unconscious response to feeling really stressed or overwhelmed; when your to-do list has got so far out of hand that you can’t imagine ever getting everything done. “It’s easy nowadays for schedules to become cluttered with commitments and for to-do lists – for work, study and life – to spiral out of control,” Landau-Pope explains. “You may feel as if there’s no time to breathe and you don’t have the headspace to make decisions, or you feel frozen, incapable of taking any action. It’s demoralising and often quite debilitating, and it can have a profound impact on your work and wellbeing.” While anyone can experience productivity paralysis, Landau-Pope notes that there are some conditions – such as ADHD and other forms of neurodiversity – that make it more common. This is because the impact these conditions have on the brain’s executive function can make it harder to process information.

Productivity paralysis can be incredibly frustrating.

How to deal with productivity paralysis

Because productivity paralysis is typically caused by feeling stressed out or overwhelmed, your best bet is to tackle this root cause. To do this, Landau-Pope recommends two simple techniques that, when used together, should help you get moving again. First of all, she says, you need to notice what is happening. “Let go of self-criticism and judgment if you can – not least because it’s not helpful to berate yourself for not getting things done when you’re struggling,” she explains. Next, you need to make things feel more manageable. Of course, not all of us have the power to control our workload – but there are ways to make everything on your plate feel a little less daunting. A good way to do this is by taking small steps.

“I suggest breaking down projects into small, manageable tasks,” says Landau-Pope. “Define simple steps that you can take in just 10-15 minutes, and maybe coax yourself to start with some easy wins. Remind yourself that in this instance, progress is more important than perfection.” If you’re finding this too difficult, Landau-Pope recommends bringing in reinforcements. “If it’s too daunting to get started on your own, it’s worth speaking to a trusted colleague, friend or family member, or maybe seeking professional help,” she says. “Remember that asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness.”

