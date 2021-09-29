Is productivity actually a waste of time? Here’s how strategic underachievement could tackle burnout

“It’s tempting to hear a phrase like ‘strategic underachievement’ and think I’m saying there’s no point trying to be good at anything in life,” says Burkeman. “What I’m actually saying is that excellence in every domain in your life is literally impossible because time is finite.”

For Burkeman, strategic underachievement means accepting that you cannot possibly give 100% effort to every area of your life because there simply is not enough time to do so. Instead, it’s better to pick and choose where to put your energy.

“You can’t spend 10 hours a day being an incredibly present partner in your relationship and be an incredibly present parent and be a great worker. It’s mathematically incompatible,” says Burkeman. Instead, he suggests looking at a set time period, the next month, six months or year of life, for example, and deciding in advance what particular domain of your life you’ll concentrate on during that time.

You may decide to be totally focused on your career for the next three months and not put as much pressure on yourself to socialise or keep the house tidy. In the three months after that, you might decide to focus on a different aspect of your life.

“Failure and success are connected parts of the same idea. Any decision to try and excel in one domain is the decision to fail in another for now,” says Burkeman. “Deciding in advance what you’re not going to excel at also means you won’t be miserable when you fail at something because you’ve already decided it’s not a priority. You’re just saying that’s off the table for now.”