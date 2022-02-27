One of the most frustrating things about anxiety is its ability to strike at the most inconvenient of times.

This is especially true when it comes to nighttime anxiety – the last thing you want when you’re trying to get to sleep is a racing heartbeat, tense muscles and a bunch of anxious thoughts swirling around inside your head.

However, as overwhelming and unwelcome as nighttime anxiety can be, there are a number of techniques you can use to relieve some of the tension and relax your body and mind.