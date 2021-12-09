One of the earliest birthday celebrations I remember was my 5th birthday party. I vividly recall wearing a crushed blue velvet dress (pretty classic if you ask me) with matching blue hair bands and having all my friends come over as we played musical chairs and danced energetically to B*Witched and Spice Girls (as most little kids in the mid-90s did).

I share this tidbit with you all because it’s the last birthday party I really remember enjoying – and having. As I’ve grown up, I prefer to take time away from day-to-day life – be it a mini city break or an island somewhere (if I’m lucky), because what it means to celebrate my birthday has evolved over the years from a moment of explosive celebration to a quiet appreciation for making it to another year in this thing called life.