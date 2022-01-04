January is always a month of self-reflection. As we get back into our daily routines – from work to fitness – it’s often a time to think about how to better ourselves in the process, and particularly in terms of the way we think.

In 2005, the National Science Foundation stated that the average person has between 12,000 and 60,000 thoughts per day, 80% of which are negative and 95% are the same repetitive thoughts as the day before, showing just how much of a hold negative thinking can have on our mental health.

This desire to change negative thinking into positive thinking is clearly no easy feat despite the endless self-help books and Instagram quotes that tell us otherwise.

But for those looking to make that change, it is possible – and this TikTok brilliantly shows a method that can be a great first step.