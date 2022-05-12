Loneliness is one of those emotions that can be hard to define.

While we’ve all felt lonely at one point or another, it can be hard to describe exactly how it feels – and it has the tendency to pop up at some seemingly random moments, like when you’re surrounded by people at a social event or at certain times of the year, such as Christmas.

But underneath the surface, loneliness is a lot more logical than you might expect. And understanding why and how loneliness works can make it seem less overwhelming and give you the tools you need to tackle it.