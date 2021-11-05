How does quiet mind meditation work?

As As Dr Jeff Tarrant, psychologist and author of Meditation Interventions To Rewire The Brain explains, quiet mind meditation works by inhibiting the default mode network (DMN) in the brain.

The DMN is made up of several brain regions that work together to create our sense of self or identity and is activated when we engage in mental activity that involves thinking about ourselves – such as remembering, planning or judging.

The DMN is active a lot of the time, as it’s difficult to have thoughts that don’t involve ourselves as the central character. However, when we think too much, the DMN becomes overactivated, leading to rumination and brooding.

While it’s not as simple as turning those thoughts off, as Dr Tarrant suggests, learning to quiet these regions of the brain can lead to significant relief and a reduction of symptoms associated with anxiety and depression.

Scientific jargon aside, what quiet mind meditation aims to achieve is to relieve some of the burden of constantly thinking, overthinking and worrying about everything that’s happening in our lives.