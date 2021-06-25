Why do some people feel the need to bomb others with their success?

“Really successful people often don’t look for that outward validation – they have that within the core of who they are and that’s what drives them forward to be the best,” explains Spencer.

“Being of Indian heritage, I have been a victim of success bombing on a global stage from every single aunty in my community, showing off their children’s achievements to my parents: ‘Did you know my son got into Oxford University?’ ‘He was top of his class at school you know.’ But, when people do this, it’s usually an indication that they have deep rooted insecurities and a need to constantly feel as if they are climbing the ladder one step ahead of the rest.

“People who incessantly brag about themselves are usually more likely consistently share on social media, looking for a dopamine hit of appreciation which comes from likes, comments and DMs, and there’s research to suggest that the hit we get from those instant responses, is similar to that of sex, so it’s no surprise we all get sucked into a vortex of wanting gratification sometimes.”