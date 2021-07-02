The year is 2021 and, as such, we share basically everything; our photos are all over Instagram, our hot takes on Twitter, our personality quiz results on Facebook – and we ping our thoughts and feelings to one another, too, over WhatsApp.

There are, of course, so many benefits to all of this. For starters, we can be there to cheer our loved ones on and celebrate their successes at the drop of a hat, tuning in from afar with ease at the mere click of a button. We experience their joy right along with them.

On the flipside, then, if someone close to us is going through something awful, we can offer our support more readily than ever. But this can, in turn, cause us to experience a psychological phenomenon known as “secondhand sadness.”

What is secondhand sadness?

“Ever had a friend tell you a tragic story, heard they’ve lost a loved one or are going through a really hard time, and you’ve felt their sadness on a different level? It’s a combination of empathy (understanding what others feel) and sympathy (feeling for others),” explains Beingwell life coach Grace McMahon.