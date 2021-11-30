Acknowledging when we need help can be a tricky thing to do. It’s so easy to go about our daily routines and muddle our way through life while barely scratching the surface of how we really feel and it’s something that is all too common.

According to the mental health charity Mind, only 1 in 8 adults with a mental health problem are currently getting any kind of treatment – and while the conversation around mental health has developed over the years, there is still a lot of work to do when it comes to acknowledging the signs to seek professional support.