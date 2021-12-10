There’s nothing more frustrating than working hard to reach your goals and getting in your own way.

Whether it’s striving to progress in your career, starting your own business, or trying to grow as an individual or within your relationships, we can sometimes be so prone to self-sabotage – stopping ourselves from achieving what we want to achieve – and the worst part is we may not even realise it.

But how do we get to a stage where we can recognise and halt our self-sabotaging ways?